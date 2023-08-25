'Afghanistan will play to win in Asia Cup & WC', says rookie spinner Noor Ahmad (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Rising Afghan cricketer Noor Ahmad has lavished praise on India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, crediting the Gujarat Titans skipper for his progress in cricket.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, the 18-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner who impressed all with his skills in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), claiming 16 wickets from 13 matches for Gujarat Titans, Noor shared his thoughts on the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup and how Afghanistan will not be just a 'participating' team but will 'play to win'.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Your game is getting better and better and people have started calling you ‘KOHINOOR’. How do you see your progress in cricket?

Noor: It’s all about the confidence you have in yourself... Every day I go to practice, I keep believing that I can get better. I'll always try my best.

IANS: You made a comeback to the Afghanistan ODI team against Pakistan. Your view on this?

IANS: It’s a good chance to prepare yourself for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, and we are doing good preparations. Our team came to Sri Lanka 15 days ago. We will play good cricket.

IANS: Noor your progress is impressive. How has playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL helped you?

Noor: Of course it has helped me a lot. In the first year (2022), I didn't get a chance to play but I worked a lot with the coaches. Rashid (Khan) was also there with me and it was all about getting better and better. This year I got the chance and I did what I wanted. Sill my focus is to get better.

IANS: How is the environment in Gujarat Titans?

Noor: I got support from my coaches and the captain and all the players around me. We have a very good environment where everyone enjoys each other's company.

IANS: How do you see Hardik Pandya as a captain?

Noor: I think he is a very brave captain, someone who will make you feel independent, safe and brave. He gives you so much confidence.

IANS: What are Afghanistan's chances in the Asia Cup?

Noor: As a side, we will not just participate in the Asia Cup, but we will try to play some good cricket and win the Cup because we have a very strong spin attack. Also, most of our games will be played in Sri Lanka and we will definitely look to play some good cricket.

IANS: Will this help prepare for the World Cup as well?

Noor: Absolutely, as they are back-to-back events.

