Kareena Kapoor Khan says for a film to work, it has to create magic

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, attended the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Bollywood, and has seen what works and what doesn’t at the box-office.

Sharing her insights on what makes a movie truly successful in today’s cinematic landscape, the actress said that the only successful formula for a film to work is that it has to create magic.

The actress said, “The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it’s through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it’s a success”.

She emphasised that the essence of a memorable film lies in its ability to create magic during the 2-2.5 hours it occupies the audience's attention.

Kareena’s words capture the heart of Bollywood’s storytelling tradition where films are not just entertainment but transformative experiences that resonate long after the credits roll.

The actress also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the film festival.

She wrote in the caption, “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night #RedSealFF24 #RedSealFF #TheNewHomeOfFilm @redseafilm”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis. The actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she was seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend.

She wrote in the caption, “Say Hi to Elvis”, followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo was seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day. Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.

