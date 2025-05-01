Karan Tacker wraps up Kalki Koechlin-starrer 'Bhay' in London

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Kalki Koechlin in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery,” has wrapped up the London schedule of the supernatural thriller.

Karan said: “Absolutely delighted to wrap the schedule of another project. This one is extremely special, having worked on it for the last 1 1/2 years and just shooting the last day in a city that I absolutely love, which is London.”

“I couldn’t have asked for more now, I just can’t wait for the audience to watch this and receive this with all the love as much as what we put in”

“Bhay” is touted to be based on real events, following the life and findings of the late Gaurav Tiwari, India’s most renowned paranormal investigator. The series also stars Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra.

The upcoming show explores the eerie and fascinating events surrounding Gaurav Tiwari’s life and career. A real-life paranormal investigator, Tiwari devoted his life to unraveling the mysteries of the unseen, with his story filled with eerie encounters and chilling revelations. Now, in "Bhay," his journey comes to life on screen, as Karan takes on the role, bringing Tiwari’s legacy and spine-tingling experiences to the forefront.

Karan has previously showcased his acting prowess in “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” and “Special Ops”.

The 38-year-old actor is set to celebrate his birthday in London on May 11.

He shared a photo from the plane and captioned the post, “It’s a party when work week coincides with birthday week. #LondonBound.”

Karan Tacker had previously described stepping into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari as one of the most immersive and rewarding experiences of his career.

In a statement, he shared, “His life was a fascinating blend of science and spirituality, belief and skepticism, and his thought of “knowledge cancels fear” is what drew me to do this show Bhay is an exploration of the unknown and a tribute to a man who dedicated himself to unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our understanding and helping out people from the beyond Bringing this story to life has been both exciting and humbling.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.