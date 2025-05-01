Summer Holidays 2025: Rajasthan, MP, and Goa Schools begin from May 1

With the hot weather of the summer season arriving, students in different states of India are making preparations for a much-needed break. The summer break for the year 2025 has been declared by the concerned departments of education, and students have something to look forward to: relaxing with their families and friends.

Summer Holidays Dates for Different States

The dates of the summer holidays are slightly different in each of the various states and boards of education. Here is a peek into the holiday calendar of some of the states:

Rajasthan: Summer holidays in Rajasthan will start from May 1, 2025, and extend up to June 15, 2025. Schools will reopen on June 16, 2025, according to the official circular issued by the Rajasthan Education Department.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh students can look forward to their summer breaks beginning on May 1, 2025, and concluding on June 15, 2025. Schools will resume on June 16, 2025, officially closing the normal vacation season for MP Board schools.

Goa: Summer holidays in Goa will start on May 1, 2025, and will end on June 3, 2025. The schools will reopen on June 4, 2025, marking the end of the typical academic recess for all schools.

A Time for Relaxation and Recharge

The holiday season during college summers is the perfect time for students to get a break from academic life and rest their minds. It can be a time of leisure, recreation, and bonding with relatives and friends. Students can utilize the summer break to do things they love, learn something new, or simply pass time with family and friends.

Conclusion

The summer vacations of 2025 are knocking at the door, and students from different states in India can eagerly anticipate a much-needed break. It may be a long vacation or a short one, but students can utilize the time to unwind, recharge, and return fresh and ready to face the new academic session's challenges.

