Kapil Sharma reveals the lesser known talent of Rekha

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha does great mimicry. Recently, the actress graced the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, where the show host Kapil Sharma spoke about the talent of the actress.

Kapil said, “Once we were sitting with Rekha ji, she does the mimicry so well, she can talk to you for 5 minutes, and catch your voice, your expressions, she does it so well. She is very shy, she has never done it on the stage. But I have seen your talent, I remember it in my heart, it will always be there”.

Rekha said, “So it was her birthday. So she said, ‘come for the birthday’. So I went there and on the stage, in front of everybody, I said, 'Lata didi, I am your greatest fan. And God, if you are listening to me, I want a daughter like Lata didi in my next birth’. So she said, ‘Why next birth? I am your daughter in this birth’. And after that, she came to me and said, ‘Mamma, Mamma’. She said Mamma. From that day, her voice is still echoing in my ears”.

Earlier, on Friday, Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma’, recollected her memories with veteran actress Rekha. She shared how she once enquired about the “He” in Rekha’s life and was treated with a rhetorical question by Rekha as the answer.

Rakha recently appeared on the latest episode of the show.

On Friday, Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the show took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures featuring herself and Rekha. She also penned a long note in the caption, and encouraged every person from small towns to dream big, and chase excellence.

She wrote, “When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay, and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !! Then years later I worked with her in ‘Ladai’ where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood”.

“I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns. Thank you, Rekhaji, for rocking the episode that night. Shall never forget the iconic live performance with @krushna30 that night”, she added.

