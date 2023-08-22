Kanpur: POCSO Court clerk issues fake bail order to set rape accused free

Kanpur, Aug 22 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a clerk in POCSO court in Kanpur issued a fake bail order to release of a man accused of rape, who was arrested two months ago.

After getting released from the jail, the accused went to the victim's house and threatened her family to withdraw the case failing which he will kill them.

The incident came to light after the victim's family members complained to the police about the accused threatening them.

During probe, it was revealed that the POCSO court clerk in connivance with a lawyer converted the rejected bail order to acceptance of bail.

On June 6, the 13-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour Narendra Sachan at her home when her parents were out of the house for work in Pipauri of Gujaini area in the district. The accused gained entry into the victim's house enquiring about her father and then committed the crime.

Acting on the complaint of victim's father, a case was lodged against Sachan under various sections and he was arrested on June 8. Later, he was sent to jail.

Sachan had filed a bail plea in the POCSO court which was dismissed. The court's order was also uploaded online on e-court portal.

However, within one week of the dismissal of his bail plea, Sachan was out of jail.

When the victim's counsel enquired about the accused getting free despite dismissal of bail plea, it came to the fore that the clerk of the court in connivance with the accused's lawyer issued a fake bail order.

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the accused, his advocate and clerk will be arrested soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.