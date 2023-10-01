Kannada actor Nagabhushan's car hits couple in B'luru, woman dies

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Police have begun an investigation into the road accident case involving actor Nagabhushan in which one pedestrian died and another was in critical condition.

The incident took place in Konanakunte cross in Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic police station on Saturday night.

The actor stated that the victims were walking on the road. The police said that they are verifying the statement of the actor.

Partha, the son of the victim couple, had lodged a complaint in this regard. The police sources stated that the complainant had alleged that the actor had hit the couple while they were walking on the footpath.

Police said that B. Krishna and his wife Prema were walking on the footpath when suddenly they were hit by the car. 45-year-old Prema succumbed to injuries and her husband Krishna is being treated at a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Actor Nagabhushan had given a clarification regarding the incident that he had gone to meet his friends in R.R. Nagar and was returning home in J.P. Nagar.

"At about 9.45 p.m. while driving, a couple came onto the road from the footpath. I got shocked and hit them. Later, the vehicle collided with the electric pole on the footpath and stopped," the actor stated.

The woman had suffered injuries on head and face and she was not responding. The man, though suffered injuries, was talking. "I tried to take them to the hospital in my car but it did not start. I got the injured to the hospital with the help of auto drivers. The doctors declared the woman was brought dead," he said.

The police said the statements by the actor are being verified. Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.