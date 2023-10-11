Kangana Ranaut goes for India vs Afghanistan cricket pre-match in IAF uniform

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Tejas', was recently seen in the avatar of a female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force at the pre-match event of India vs Afghanistan.

'Tejas' is a grand spectacle which honours the female pilots in the IAF, as well as the IAF and the nation.

The actress had recently met the as-of-now first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot in the IAF, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, and now she went to Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in her Air Force uniform to promote the film.

Wearing the proud and revered uniform of the IAF, the 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress was looking absolutely strong and fierce, having the exact same vibe as that of a female officer.

The movie had released its trailer recently and showcases high production, as well as more authentic portrayals of the Indian Air Force, and even shows India's own indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, HAL Tejas, in combat.

The movie, while not based on the aircraft itself, does feature it. 'Tejas' is based on the life of pilot Tejas Gill and shows her as both a rescue and attack pilot, who is attacking Pakistan Air Force and combating their on-ground terrorist forces, as well as engaging in dog fights with the PAF.

Distributed and produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

