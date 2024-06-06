BJP MP and Actress Kangana Ranaut Slapped at Airport

Chandigarh: BJP leader and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped at the Chandigarh airport. She was slapped by a CISF female jawan at the airport.

As per reports, the actress encountered this bitter experience when she was walking toward the entry gate for boarding the flight to Delhi. Reports suggest that the female CISF constable was angry with Kangana for her alleged statements over the farmers’ protest. The actress had allegedly called farmers as Khalistanis.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the female jawan identified as Kulwinder Kaur allegedly picked an argument with the actress and subsequently slapped her.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis. pic.twitter.com/IGfXz2l4os — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

After landing at Delhi airport, Kangana approached the CISF Director General Nina Singh and other officials and filed a complaint against their staff member. Following the complaint, Kaur was detained and taken to CISF Commandant Office for questioning.

Kangana Ranaut, who made her political debut recently, won from Mandi parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections. She defeated the Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a huge margin.

Later, someone posted the response of CISF constable on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the video here:

Also Read: Videos: Incidents of TDP Goons Attacking YSRCP Workers Emerge

