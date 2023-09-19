Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta laud women's reservation bill, visit new Parliament building

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Film actors Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta on Tuesday extended support to the women's reservation bill that was introduced in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Both the actors, who were present in the new Parliament building, said that proposed legislation was revolutionary and progressive.

“It is a historic day for the nation and the women of the nation... We also see women in more active roles like army and the Air Force. In fact in my upcoming film, Tejas, I am playing an Air Force pilot as well. So I think this is a new age that we are getting into," Ranaut said.

Esha Gupta said, "It's a very progressive thought. This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women and it is a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it.”

Some of the women achievers were among the special invitees on the occasion of introduction of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, as the bill is officially called, in the new Parliament building.

