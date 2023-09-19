Assam Police busts cyber fraud network; 497 SIM cards seized, four arrested

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) The Assam Police on Tuesday said that it has busted a cyber fraud network and arrested four alleged cybercriminals and also confiscated a sizable number of offensive materials from their possession in Nagaon district.

A senior police officer said that acting on specific information about cybercrime activity in the Kachua area of the district, Nagaon Police unit carried out an operation on Monday night.

He said that along with arresting the four alleged cybercriminals, the police also seized 11 mobile phones, 497 SIM cards, and two power banks during the investigation.

The accused have been identified as Saddam Hussain, Abdul Rahman, Faizul Haque, and Umar Farooq.

Police said that the four suspects stole lakhs of rupees from many people's bank accounts by obtaining One-time passwords (OTP) from them. Fake SIM cards were used for this purpose.

“Further investigation is underway. We are trying to unearth further links of cyber fraudsters,” the police officer said.

