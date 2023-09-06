Kanan Malhotra calls Lord Krishna his motivation to always move forward

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Kanan Malhotra, who essayed the role of Lord Vishnu twice on TV, described Lord Krishna as his motivation to always drive forward, no matter the results.

Elaborating on the things he learned from Krishna, while playing the role of Narayana, Malhotra said: "He always motivates me to work hard and I follow that in my life too. If you do not work or perform your duty, you will not get the things or result out of the blues.

“This is one of the best learning from the teachings of Lord Krishna. You must perform your duty without desire for the outcome or end result," he added.

Lord Krishna is the eighth among the dashavatara (ten avatars) of Vishnu.

The actor portrayed Lord Vishnu in the serials ‘Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai’ in 2017, then again in 2020 with mythological drama series ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’.

Talking about when he began to understand Krishna, Malhotra said: "I got to understand the role of lord Krishna while essaying him and the other time while essaying the role of eldest Pandav, Yudhishthir in RadhaKrishn. His learning is great and can also help one to overcome depression. Hence we are always taught about him since childhood."

Janmashtami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, and is celebrated across India with great joy and enthusiasm, particularly among the sect of Vaishnavites and ardent Krishna devotees who revere him as Swayam Bhagvan.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7.

