Dhamaka Combo To Repeat: Sreeleela To Romance Ravi Teja in RT 75!

Ravi Teja is currently busy filming for Harish Shankar's movie 'Mr. Bachchan - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.' He has also made headlines with the announcement of his next project, 'RT75.' This upcoming film is expected to be a significant milestone in Ravi Teja's career and will feature actress Sreeleela. According to reports, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela are set to reunite for 'RT75.'

In this film, Ravi Teja will play the character of Lakshman Bheri, and it will be directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The filming for the project is scheduled to start by the end of June, with the movie expected to be released during the Sankranthi festival next year. Sreeleela is an up-and-coming star in the Telugu film industry who has gained recognition by working with several well-known actors. Previously, Ravi Teja and Sreeleela appeared together in the 2022 film 'Dhamaka,' directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. Their on-screen chemistry and the film's songs were well-received, capturing the audience's attention.

'Mr. Bachchan' is the official Telugu remake of the 2018 film 'Raid' starring Ajay Devgn and is another highly anticipated project for Ravi Teja, where he will be seen alongside Bhagyashri Borse in her Telugu debut.