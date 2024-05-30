Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma's Film Rakshas Shelved, Official Deets Inside

Recently, reports have been circulating that the film Rakshas, which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh, has encountered a setback. The duo decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences. Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and the actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments.

Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers, and Ranveer Singh have clarified the situation with their official statements.

Ranveer Singh mentioned, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.”

Prasanth Varma said, “Ranveer’s energy and talent are rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.”

Both parties, including Mythri Movie Makers, agree that everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen, but sometimes things aren’t meant to be at that time.

The team shook hands with a promise to collaborate in the future.