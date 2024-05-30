CM Jagan to Return from London Tour Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to return from his London tour with family members on Friday morning. He will depart from London airport tonight. He along with his family had left for a foreign tour on May 17, Friday night.

CM Jagan and his wife had gone to London to meet their daughters who are studying there. The chief minister will be received by the senior party leaders and cabinet colleagues at the Gannavaram Airport.

CM Jagan had taken a break after a rigorous election campaign in scorching heat and series of Siddham meetings before the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 13. It may be noted here that the counting of votes is scheduled to begin on June 4, Tuesday.

