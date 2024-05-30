Deepika Padukone Beats SRK, Aishwarya, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been honoured as the most viewed Indian star of the last decade on IMDb. This accolade is based on page views from IMDb’s over 250 million monthly visitors worldwide. Padukone leads the prestigious list of 100 actors from various Indian film industries, followed by notable stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Aishwarya Rai.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Padukone said, "I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience." She added, "IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passions, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off-screen, with authenticity and purpose."

Professionally, Padukone is currently working on "Singham Again," where she plays Lady Singham. This film is the third installment in the Singham series and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The movie features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Additionally, Padukone will star in "Kalki 2898 AD" alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. She is also set to appear in "The Intern," co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.