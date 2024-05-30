AP ECET 2024 Results Declared

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 (APECET) results today, May 30. As per the media reports, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) has been announced at 11 a.m. Candidates who appeared in the written examination for the AP ECET 2024 can now check and download the scorecard from the official website.

The AP ECET 2024 was conducted on May 8 across 14 examination centers in the state. A total of 326,369 students appeared for the exam. The pass percentage for 2024 has been 90.4 %.

The AP ECET 2024 answer key was released on May 10. Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key had the option to raise objections by May 12. After examining all the challenges raised by the candidates, the authority released the results today, May 30.