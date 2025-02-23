Kajol flaunts her Sunday mood

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol has shared various expressions to express her Sunday mood.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself. In the first image, the actress is seen wearing a powder blue oversized jacket and smiling at the camera. The sunrays are gently falling on her skin and adding a soft glow.

The second and the third image had the actress posing in the same outfit. Meanwhile the last image had Kajol making a goofy but adorable face as she looked away from the camera.

“Sunny side up or down? #definitelyup #sundaymood #sunnies,” she wrote as the caption.

On Saturday, Kajol reminisced about her father Shomu Mukherji with a heartfelt post. She shared an adorable post featuring her furry friend, a Shih Tzu, cuddled up in a blanket on the bed.

She shared in the caption, "I wish I was still young enough for my dad to carry me...#missmydaddy".

Kajol's father Shomu Mukherji passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He passed away aged of 65 on April 11, 2008.

In an earlier post, Kajol penned a heartwarming social media note on her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan's birthday.

Calling her 'partner-in-crime', Kajol dropped an adorable picture with her mother-in-law on her Instagram. She captioned her post, "To my partner in crime and crab always...Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnayen..", accompanied by a love kiss and red heart emoji.

In addition to Kajol, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute birthday post for his mother.

Posting a black and white picture of the mother and son duo, he captioned the post, "To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege...May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always."

On the work front, Kajol, who was last seen in the film “Do Patti”, has been roped in to be a part of Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen". The project will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Kajol will be a part of Charan Tej Uppalapati's next, "Maharagni- Queen of Queens", along with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta. The film marks Prabhu Deva's comeback into acting after a long time.

