PM Modi's high-level meeting with MP party leaders in the spotlight

Bhopal, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal has grabbed significant political attention, as he is set to engage in more than two hours of discussions with key party figures, members of Parliament, and state Assembly legislators on Sunday.

According to party officials, the Prime Minister will confer with senior leaders over dinner at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center in Bhopal on Sunday.

Although party insiders have remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the agenda, this occasion marks the first time Prime Minister Modi will stay in the state overnight and engage in extended discussions with party leaders.

He will spend the night of February 23 at Raj Bhavan (Governor's House), and on February 24, he will inaugurate the eighth edition of the Global Investors' Summit 2025.

The official itinerary indicates that the Prime Minister will arrive in Bageshwar Dham at Garha village in Chhatarpur district by helicopter, with an expected landing at Khajuraho Airport around 1 p.m.

During his visit to Garha village, he will spend approximately one hour laying the foundation stone for the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute around 2 p.m. This facility is designed to offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients from all walks of life.

The cancer hospital, which will be built with an investment of over Rs 200 crore, will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and specialist doctors.

According to a government statement, representatives from as many as 60 countries will participate in the summit, which will showcase new greenfield and brownfield areas available in the state.

"A total of ten sector-specific and seven departmental sessions will be organised on technical issues to illustrate to participants how they can leverage these facilities. The focus sectors include pharma, medical devices, renewable energy, power, mining, micro, small and medium enterprises, urban development, textiles, automotive, skill development, information technology, logistics, and transportation. Diplomats from countries such as Japan, Germany, Australia, Peru, Argentina, Panama, Mexico, Rwanda, Uganda, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Myanmar, Haiti, South Korea, Romania, Uzbekistan, and South Africa will attend the summit," said a government official.

