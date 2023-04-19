Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy's case.

Avinash Reddy, reached CBI regional office in Hyderabad around 10.30 a.m. in response to the notice issued by the CBI. He was accompanied by his lawyer. This is the fifth time that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP appeared before the CBI.

The Telangana High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI not to arrest Avinash Reddy till April 25. In its interim order on the anticipatory bail petition of the MP, the court directed him to appear before the CBI daily till April 25. The CBI had summoned Avinash Reddy for questioning on April 17 but the agency twice deferred the questioning due to hearing of his anticipatory bail petition. The final order on the anticipatory bail plea will be delivered on April 25.

His father YS Bhaskar Reddy was arrested by the CBI on April 16 while his follower Uday Kumar Reddy was arrested on April 14 in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. Both were brought to Hyderabad where a court sent them to judicial custody. In its petition seeking custody of Bhaskar Reddy, the CBI had named Avinash Reddy as co-accused.

The MP's counsel had argued in the High Court on Tuesday that except for the statement of Dastagiri, an accused turned approver in the case, the CBI had no evidence against Avinash. The High Court on Tuesday also directed the CBI to have audio and video recordings made during the interrogation process. They also instructed the CBI to give a written questionnaire to the MP.

Also, the High Court had directed YS Avinash Reddy to attend the CBI questioning from tomorrow till the 25th and cooperate with the investigation process. The judge passed an interim order prohibiting his arrest until the final verdict is announced.

