HYDERABAD: In a major relief for Kadapa YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued interim orders and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to make any arrests until the 25th of this month.

After hearing the arguments of the MP’s counsel in the anticipatory bail petition filed by the MP which had come up for hearing on Tuesday in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case the High Court agreed with the arguments of YS Avinash Reddy's counsel and issued an interim orders directing the CBI not to make any arrests till the 25th. The CBI also directed the CBI to have audio and video recordings made during the interrogation process. They also instructed the CBI to give a written questionnaire to the MP.

Also, the High Court had directed YS Avinash Reddy to attend the CBI questioning from tomorrow till the 25th and cooperate with the investigation process. The judge passed an interim order prohibiting his arrest until the final verdict is announced.

The final verdict on the anticipatory bail petition filed by the MP will be given on the 25th, it stated after hearing the arguments of both sides which continued for more than an hour and a half on Tuesday in the High Court.

The CBI had directed Avinash Reddy to appear before the CBI regional office at 10.30 a.m. on Monday and postponed the hearing on the suggestion of the High Court. The agency had earlier deferred the MP's questioning on Tuesday also in view of the hearing. Avinash Reddy's counsel contended that there was no material to connect his client to the case, except the statement of one of the accused. They stated that an attempt was being made to implicate him in the case based on Google takeout. In the anticipatory bail petition filed in the court, Avinash Reddy contended that Google Takeout data was not accurate technology that could be relied upon and that the CBI was attempting to falsely implicate him in the crime.

