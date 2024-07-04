K’taka govt to discuss new legal policy in Cabinet meeting: HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, stated on Thursday that the state government would discuss the new legal policy proposed by the Minister for Law, HK Patil, in the Cabinet meeting later in the day.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, HM Parameshwara stated, "Minister Patil has proposed to bring in a new law policy and the Cabinet will discuss it. Our concern is that in rural areas and at the level of villages, the common man should get justice.”

He added, “Earlier there was a system where the cases were dealt with and solutions were found at the village level. This is an effort to refine and strengthen that and ensure justice to the common man. It will be presided over by the district and taluk-level judges.”

He said that the policy was being formulated with the concept of the common man getting justice at the grassroot level.

“The law minister will brief the Cabinet and give more information on it,” the HM stated. However, he clarified that there would be no discussions on the new criminal laws introduced by the Centre.

“If at all there is a need for an amendment we will write to the Union government,” he added.

Commenting on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he stated, “The CM has given a clarification regarding the issue.”

Commenting on the demand for a CBI enquiry, he said, “If everything is handed over to the CBI, there will be no cases left to probe here.”

“BJP leaders are asking for every case to be given to the CBI, then the best is to hand over all the cases to the CBI,” HM Parameshwara said sarcastically.

When asked about the BJP preparing to raise the issue of irregularities in the forthcoming Assembly session, Parameshwara maintained, “I don’t know which issues will be taken up for discussion in the session. They will have to issue a notice to the Speaker. We don’t know their priorities. We will give appropriate answers and there is no question of hesitation from the government.”

