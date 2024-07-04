Kirodi Lal Meena resigns from Rajasthan cabinet

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader Dr Kirodi Lal Meena has resigned from the cabinet.

"I had announced to resign if we lose Dausa and other Lok Sabha seats assigned to me, so I cannot back out," he added.

Meena said that he was in Delhi for two days. The party's national general secretary had called him for talks, but could not meet him. Meena said that he has no resentment against the organisation or the chief Minister.

The BJP leader had said during the Lok Sabha elections that if he loses the seats for which he has been given responsibility, he will resign.

After the results, there was pressure on Meena to resign. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra had also said that Meena should not back out and should resign.

Meena and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar had a face-off recently over the transfer of engineers from the Agriculture Department, which was resented by the former.

Even before the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Meena had hinted at resignation while posting on social media as trends had shown BJP losing 11 seats.

He even quoted Ramcharit Manas and said, "Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye."

After resigning, Kirodi Lal Meena participated in a religious programme.

He said, "Reservation of those who convert religion due to greed and government's negligence should be abolished. The government should take strict action against those who split Hinduism. Rohingyas have entered Bengal and Assam. Rohingyas should be strictly stopped. They are very dangerous for the country. Religion should have control over politics."

