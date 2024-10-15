K’taka BJP to approach President urging sacking of ‘anti-Hindu’ Cong govt

Dakshina Kannada, Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has announced that the party delegation will soon meet President Droupadi Murmu to demand the sacking of the “anti-Hindu” Congress government in Karnataka.

He was speaking to media representatives on Tuesday during a meeting of BJP representatives held in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district, regarding the upcoming Legislative Council by-election.

Vijayendra stated, that the government is adopting anti-people policies and it is unresponsive. "We will meet President Droupadi Murmu in the coming days and we will sack the corrupt and anti-Hindu Congress government and the Chief Minister," he said.

"We are considering it seriously and after discussion with party leaders, we will make an announcement in this regard," he informed.

He added that the government is not being helpful to farmers, Dalits or anyone.

“The BJP has been working towards teaching a befitting lesson to the Congress. Whether it's the MUDA or tribal welfare scam, diversion and misuse of money reserved for SC and STs. Keeping all these factors in mind, we will strategise,” he stated.

Vijayendra further announced that the party would soon organise a massive protest in Hubballi against the Congress government's decision to withdraw sedition cases.

He criticised the Congress government's move, recalling that in 2022, anti-nationals in Hubballi pelted stones at a police station, attacked the police, and created unrest.

“The Siddaramaiah-led government has withdrawn the cases against those responsible for this violence. The decision is highly unfortunate and condemnable,” he charged.

He added that the Home Minister-led sub-committee had recommended this withdrawal, adding that the FIR was filed by the police, and an investigation by the NIA is still ongoing.

“However, this action by the state government is an unforgivable crime,” he stated.

He also mentioned that a symbolic protest against this decision was conducted on Monday in Bengaluru.

Criticising the Congress government and the Chief Minister for being mired in corruption and for not allocating funds for development, Vijayendra stated that the BJP has consistently fought against the Congress government and will continue its protests.

Vijayendra further mentioned that the BJP will soon decide on the next course of action regarding the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, the Mysuru MUDA scam, and the misallocation of SEP and TSP funds.

Referring to the election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that the BJP has successfully returned to power for the third time in Haryana.

“The voters there have appreciated the development work done by the state government and have shown their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. On the other hand, Congress, which was dreaming of coming to power in Haryana, has once again faced defeat,” he maintained.

He added that In Jammu and Kashmir, after the election results, the BJP has emerged as the official opposition.

“The Congress party has long followed policies of minority appeasement,” Vijayendra added.

He said that the by-election for the Legislative Council is being held for the seat vacated by BJP MP Kota Srinivas Poojari.

“The BJP has announced Kishore Kumar Puttur, a young activist and a strong supporter of Hindutva, as its candidate. All our MLAs and representatives are working with enthusiasm, and they are putting in efforts to ensure our candidate wins with a large margin,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would win this seat by a significant margin.

