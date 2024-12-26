Jyothirmayi says husband Amal Neerad made her return to movies very comfortable with ‘Bougainvillea’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actress Jyothirmayi, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, and made her return to the movies after a decade with ‘Bougainvillea’, has shared that she was very comfortable working with her husband, Amal Neerad, who is also the director of the film.

The actress spoke with IANS, and said that it was her husband, who made her return to movies seamless.

She told IANS, “I would say, I was most comfortable doing this movie. I cannot ask for more because he is my husband. So he knows what is comfortable for me, and how I can deal with certain situations and everything. He knows much more than an outsider. So I had the best comfort level while doing this movie”.

She also shared that she was little apprehensive about working on the movie since it is based on ‘Ruthinte Lokam’, a novel that she absolutely loves.

She said, “My character really appealed to me when I read the novel ‘Ruthinte Lokam’. But I never knew this was going to be made to be a movie. When my husband said, ‘I would like to make a movie about this story with you as the main lead’, I was a little skeptical because I had not come in front of the camera for the past 10-11 years. So I was not sure. But then it was my husband who persuaded me and gave me the confidence to do this character”.

She further mentioned, “Apart from the story, it was the technical side. I had the best technical support. I had the best actors with me. And not only that, doing a movie with Amal Neerad, like any other actor, was also my dream to do. So all these things helped me to decide to do this movie”.

‘Bougainvillea’ is available to stream on SonyLIV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.