Just conducting exercise won't change social realities: Prashant Kishor on caste census

Patna, May 1 (IANS) After the Central Government approved the caste census, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor reiterated that just conducting the exercise will not rectify social problems.

While supporting the principle of such data collection, Kishor emphasised on Thursday that surveys alone won't improve social realities unless followed by concrete action.

"Jan Suraaj has always maintained that there is no harm in conducting surveys or censuses that offer better societal insights. But the condition of the people will not change just by conducting a caste census," Kishor said.

Kishor pointed out that even as the Bihar caste census revealed only 3 per cent of Dalit children cleared Class 12, no new government schemes have been implemented in the two years since its publication.

"Just buying a book won't make you a scholar; you have to read and understand it. Similarly, collecting data without acting on it is meaningless," he added.

Kishor took a jab at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying, "Even if you take coaching on socialism for 10 days, you won't be able to say five lines on it without looking at a script."

"Tejashwi talks about socialism, but he doesn't understand its meaning. Socialism in India belongs to Jai Prakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, and George Fernandes - not to political heirs," he remarked.

Kishor said that for most, the caste census is just a political tool, not a genuine instrument for social transformation.

Earlier, Tejashwi said the move was a "historic victory of the social justice movement," asserting that it validates long-standing demands of socialist forces.

"We went from the Prime Minister to the President for this demand, but were ignored. Now, when the sound of our footsteps reached Delhi, they had to bow down," Tejashwi said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "historic" step, saying, "It is a matter of great happiness. The decision will help understand the demographic structure and ensure focused policies for uplifting different sections of society."

