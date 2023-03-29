Junk dealer beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 29 (IANS) A man was beaten to death by two people over suspicion of theft in Gurugram's Ghata village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police said.

The police received an information about the incident on Wednesday morning following which they took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The complainant, Asruddin Sheikh (30), a resident of West Bengal, told the police that he along with the victim, Rafikuddin, used to collect and sell junk items.

"On Tuesday night, we were going towards Ghata village to collect waste iron parts. When we reached the main road near the village, we saw several vehicles and iron parts at a vacant plot. We parked our cart outside the plot, but when we picked up an iron rod, someone screamed at us. We were scared and left the spot. While we were leaving, two men caught us from behind and beat us mercilessly with sticks," Asruddin told the police.

"The duo put us on the cart, tied our hands and confined us in a hut in the same plot and left. Both of us fell unconscious due to our injuries and excessive bleeding. When I regained consciousness in the morning, I saw that there was no movement in Rafikuddin's body. When I started shouting, two men came and informed me that Rafikuddin is dead and left," he added.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit and Mannu, he told the police.

On the statement of Asruddin, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including murder.

"Further legal action will be initiated after receiving the post-mortem report," said Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station.

