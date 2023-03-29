DDA approves budget with focus on civic infrastructure, Yamuna floodplains rejuvenation

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, in its meeting chaired by Lt Governor V.K. Saxena, took major decisions, including approval of Annual Budget 2023-24, with focus on civic infrastructure of the national capital, particularly Narela, Dwarka, and Rohini areas.

The budget has special emphasis on UER II, rejuvenation and restoration of Yamuna floodplains and green spaces. The authority also approved pre-determined rates for Rohini, Phase IV and V, Tikri Kalan and Narela for financial year 2022-23 and permitted land use change for improving the public transport system in Delhi.

The DDA approved the annual budget for 2023-24, with an annual outlay of Rs 7,643 crore and receipts projected at Rs 8,541 crore. A total allocation of Rs 3,314 crore has been made for development of land, physical infrastructure and maintenance of existing infrastructure that includes roads, sewage, water supply, power lines and drainage in development areas falling under its jurisdiction.

It had also planned extensive development of the Yamuna riverfront. The construction of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) as 3rd ring road of Delhi is in progress through the NHAI. For this project, Rs 3,600 crore will be funded by the DDA out of the total project cost of Rs 6,421 crore (for Delhi portion). This project will have a great impact on decongestion of Delhi and thereby, reducing vehicular pollution.

Apart from above, construction of residential complexes on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) norms basis at Karkardooma is currently under progress. TOD entails bringing together metro stations, residences, workplaces, and recreational spaces. This project involves construction of 1,108 MIG and 522 EWS residential flats in 1st phase.

A total provision of Rs.1767 crore has been kept in BE 2023-24 for construction of houses of which Rs 240 crore relates to construction of houses at Karkardooma on TOD basis.

To enable the National Law University to expand its services and provide a wider range of facilities for its students and staff, the DDA has permitted it to set up Technical Training Centre, Community Hall, Recreational Hall, Library, among others, in 2 acres land out of 7 acres plot to them in Dwarka.

The decision was made in accordance with the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, which allows for certain additional activities to be carried out in residential use zone, subject to certain conditions.

