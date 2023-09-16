Jump into unknown is pushing me to new limits, says Kane

Berlin, Sep 16 (IANS) Several procedures in the daily routine of Harry Kane have significantly changed.

For the 30-year-old, it's not only a new club and language, as Kane seemed to break common patterns in many ways, reports Xinhua.

In the recent break for internationals, the Three Lions captain for the first time in his career traveled directly from Munich to the game venues abroad, not like he had done for decades from London.

What might be a small puzzle is completing a bigger picture such as a new strategy to take him to a higher quality level.

It might sound curious in connection with an icon to talk about improvements after he became the record scorer in the England team and the club he left, the Spurs. 58 goals in the England shirt and 257 for Tottenham might give proof of his reputation.

To change his environment was a perfect choice to make him better, the star striker says after having scored four goals in five league encounters for his Bavarian side, which paid over 100 million for the London-born.

He called it a difference to play for a team able to win the UEFA Champions League or just to hope to survive the group.

"I had the feeling it's time to head for new shores," he said and kept on talking about the first experiences.

"What I experience most since I came to Munich is the pressure," Kane said. "It's not only that you want to win but you have to."

While many fans and experts at first couldn't become friends with Kane's decision to join a German club, England coach Gareth Southgate is satisfied with his captain in a foreign league in Bayern's shirt.

"He will have to prove his skills at a new club and a new environment," Southgate said, expressing his conviction the emerging challenges will help make Kane's mentality even stronger.

It might speak for Kane's personality that he instantly turned into a crowd pleaser and in his team's locker room he is one of the leaders just like he is on the pitch.

German internationals Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich complete the tip aside from him conducting the squad.

His family is also helping him stay grounded, the attacker said. His wife Katie is taking him down to earth after sportive highlights such as a hat trick.

On the way home in the car, his childhood love is "telling me, well done, but when you come home, a cup of tea for me would be lovely."

In big jumps, Kane has landed amidst a new team and new environment. "I feel perfectly well, and I know it was the right decision to head for new shores after nearly 20 years with the Spurs," he said.

The striker added he is curious to explore more unknown things "as I am sure there is a lot exciting to experience. We will be successful when we keep on working hard and stick to our basic qualities."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.