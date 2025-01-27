JPC clears Waqf bill, 14 amendments accepted

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), scrutinising the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill cleared it on Monday and approved 14 amendments proposed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, seeking to bring reforms in the way Waqf boards are administered across the country got cleared by the JPC with a margin of 16:10 members (16 from NDA and 10 from Opposition parties).

According to reports, a total of 66 amendments were proposed in the Waqf bill including 23 by the ruling BJP MPs and 44 from Opposition members.

JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, speaking to reporters said that this was the final meeting of the Parliamentary panel and a total of 14 amendments have been cleared on the basis of a majority.

“In the past six months of deliberations, we discussed many amendments. All amendments were put to vote today and members gave out their verdict with 16 voting in its favour while 14 opposing the amendments,” he told newsmen.

Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP and a JPC member added that the deliberations over amendments in the Waqf bill were held extensively and in most democratic manner and it was after the due procedure that 14 amendments have been approved.

The JPC meets in the past have witnessed chaotic scenes with the Opposition accusing the committee chairman of bias and inclination towards the ruling party. The Opposition also claimed that the procedure was being hastened to start a narrative ahead of Assembly elections in the national capital.

The allegations were however brushed aside by the BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who said that every member was given ‘ample time and was heard out by the JPC chief’.

The JPC committee on the Waqf Bill had to submit its recommendations by November 29, however, the deadline was extended till February 13.

