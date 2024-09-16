Jodie Foster takes home Primetime Emmy trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) It’s been 47 years of being in the showbiz for actress Jodie Foster but, she won her first Primetime Emmy for her work in the American anthology crime drama television series, ‘True Detective: Night Country’ at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Foster took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She was presented with the honour by actress Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee. During her speech, Foster said that making the show was a “magical experience and it all comes from the top”, listing off thank-yous for the show creator Issa López, the crew, her co-star Kali Reis.

The actress said that she wanted to highlight the Inuit people of Northern Alaska as the show is set in Alaska. She shared that the people of Alaska told them their stories and they allowed the team to listen and that was just a blessing.

She said, “It was love, love, love. And when you feel that, something amazing happens. It’s deep and wonderful and it’s older than this place and this time. That’s just the message, which is love and work equals art”.

Foster, who started her career as a child artiste, is a recipient of numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award. She has also been honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2013 and the Honorary Palme d'Or in 2021.

‘True Detective: Night Country’ is the fourth season of ‘True Detective’. It is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, and follows the investigation behind the disappearance of eight men from a research station.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.