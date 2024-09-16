Flooding in Myanmar leaves 113 dead, 64 missing

Yangon, Sep 16 (IANS) Widespread flooding in Myanmar has left 113 people dead and 64 missing, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

According to the information released the flood has impacted Nay Pyi Taw, Kayah State, Kayin State, Bago Region, Magway Region, Mandalay Region, Mon State, Shan State, and Ayeyarwady Region, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of the evening of September 14, more than 72,900 homes and over 78,000 households have been affected, displacing over 320,000 people to temporary shelters across the country, it added.

The government is working to carry out rehabilitation efforts and conduct rescue operations in the affected areas, striving to provide the best possible support to those impacted by the flooding, the information team said.

Till Friday, floods triggered by a storm killed 33 people and displaced over 230,000 people, reports Xinhua, quoting the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) True News Information Team.

The report said that a total of 34 townships across the country, including Nay Pyi Taw, have been affected by the flooding, with 236,649 people from 59,413 households displaced.

A total of 187 flood shelters have been set up for the victims.

