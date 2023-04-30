J&K LG releases Amarnath Yatra guidebook

Jammu, April 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday released "Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guidebook", published by the Tourism Federation of Jammu.

"The Lt Governor appreciated the Tourism Federation of Jammu for selfless service to pilgrims.

"The Lt Governor also shared the key initiatives taken by the UT Government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to facilitate the hassle-free and smooth pilgrimage of the devotees," an official statement said.

Sinha further highlighted the efforts to promote spiritual tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

The representatives of Tourism Federation of Jammu expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration and the Shrine Board for augmenting the facilities for pilgrims and service providers.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and it will culminate on August 31.

