J&K LG inaugurates affordable rental housing complex

Jammu, Aug 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the Affordable Rental Housing Complex, under PMAY (Urban) Mission, at Sunjwan in Jammu.

He dedicated the facility to the labour, work force and weaker section of Jammu Kashmir and handed over the keys of the accommodation units to the beneficiaries.

"Workers are the main drivers of J&K's growth and improving their quality of life is our ultimate aim. Today marks the beginning of a new era for the entire working community of Union Territory,” LG said.

He said the Affordable Rental Housing Complex will provide dignified living to urban poor, migrant workers and weaker sections of society near their workplace.

LG said that the UT Administration to creating vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants, poor and working community.

“Labour force and Workers are backbone of our trade, business, industries and making valuable contribution in building strong and Aatmanirbhar J&K. Besides, skilling and opportunities to workers it is our responsibility to protect their interests and ensure quality living for the family,” LG said.

LG said that 192 flats out of total 336 flats at Sunjwan at an affordable rental of Rs 2200 per month were handed over to the beneficiaries at ARHC, Sunjwan. The remaining flats will be handed over by the month of October this year.

He said that the initiative of “Affordable Rental Housing Complex” has been envisioned for providing rental housing for EWS/LIG urban migrants including labour, urban poor (street vendors, rickshaw pullers, other service providers etc.), industrial workers, and migrants working with market/trade associations, educational/health institutions, hospitality sector, long term tourists / visitors, students or any other persons of such category.

