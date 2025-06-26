J&K L-G appeals devotees to turn up in large numbers for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, June 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, appealed to devotees to congregate in large numbers for this year's Amarnath Yatra starting on July 3.

L-G Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, addressed a media conference at the Raj Bhawan here.

He appealed to the devotees to turn up in large numbers at Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 3.

The L-G said that security grid has been strengthened, multi-layer security is in place and the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have ensured all necessary measures for a safe pilgrimage.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and for a hassle-free darshan at the holy cave.

The L-G said that an atmosphere of spiritual fervour has filled the air at Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra base camps and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has made preparations for all essential facilities, including movement, lodging, electricity, water, sanitation, communication and health of the pilgrims.

He noted that significant achievements were made by SASB in the last two years in creating pilgrims-centric facilities, including wider Yatra tracks: previously narrow and steep Yatra tracks along both the routes have been widened to around 12 feet in most of the stretches.

Kalimata stretch, which was previously narrow and with steep gradient, has been widened to nearly 12 feet, with much gentler slope, he said.

"Safer Yatra tracks with stronger safety handrails all along whole of Baltal track and 20+ km on vulnerable stretches on Pahalgam track. Illuminated tracks and Yatra camps. Grid power connectivity along whole of Baltal track till holy cave and from holy cave to Panjtarni has been achieved," the L-G noted.

"Grid connectivity on remaining stretch of Pahalgam track is being started. Enhanced accommodation for pilgrims at SASB's Yatri Niwas complexes at Baltal (800), Nunwan (900) and Pantha Chowk (1000)," he said.

Digital pre-paid system for hiring of various services like pony, pithu, palki would be available for pilgrims, the L-G added.

At the holy cave, the wooden darshan platform has been replaced with stainless steel platform of appropriate alignment and height with wood flooring and additional row, he said.

"Now, pilgrims would be able to have darshans simultaneously in four rows. This shall facilitate better and hassle-free darshans. Installation of canopy over the stairs at the Holy Cave for the comfort and protection of yatris from rain/snowfall/scorching sun. Clinical bed capacity of healthcare facilities at Panjtarni and upper camps has been expanded substantially this year," he added.

Integrated command and control centres have been established and deployment of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CAPFs have been increased, he said.

Vulnerable spots were identified and dedicated measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, he added.

"As many as 100-bedded hospitals are functional at both the axis. Yatri Niwas at Baltal and Pahalgam axis are being developed for the convenience of the devotees. Special focus has been laid on cleanliness and making the yatra more sustainable," he said.

"Prasad counters have been established at the holy cave. Foot-over-bridge at Nunwan base camp, cloak rooms, e-rickshaw and other such facilities have been extended for the pilgrims and service providers," he added.

Security at tourist spots has also been enhanced, the L-G said.

He also lauded the role of media persons and the local residents of Jammu and Kashmir in the smooth and successful conduct of the yatra.

He also urged the pilgrims to travel in the designated convoy.

