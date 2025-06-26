Priyanka Chopra Denies Viral Quote About Virginity and Manners

A viral quote attributed to international icon Priyanka Chopra has been going viral on social media, generating a lot of controversy. The quote is a piece of advice given to men "not to look for virgin wives but to appreciate women with good manners," accompanied by the statement, "Virginity lasts for one night but manners last a lifetime."

Priyanka Chopra has since come out to firmly dissociate herself from the statement.

Sharing on her Instagram Stories, the actress explained:

"This is not me, my quote, or my voice. Just because it's online doesn't mean it's true. Fabricating fake content has become a convenient path to virality. None of the links or sources tagged with this claim are genuine or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online."

The forged quote had elicited mixed responses on the internet, with most netizens misquoting or supporting the statement. Chopra's quick action has been hailed by fans who highlighted the need for checking facts in this age of the internet.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a lineup of intriguing films in the pipeline. She can soon be expected to appear in action-comedy Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also a part of SSMB29, which is being directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Mahesh Babu.

Other releases include thriller The Bluff and the second season of Prime Video series Citadel.

With a clear message on internet responsibility and a full professional diary, Priyanka keeps making headlines both on and off screen.