Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Time, Date, Plot, Season 4 Update, Episodes, and More

If there is one foreign show that has amassed insane popularity with the masses owing to how engaging it is, it's Squid Game. The Korean series was a smash hit on Netflix when it was released and is one of the most-watched TV shows in the platform's history. Now, it remains to be seen how well the third season ends up doing on Netflix. The second season opened to mixed reviews, but it ended on a cliffhanger, and this was enough to grab audiences to their Netflix screens.

Squid Game 3 OTT Release: Full Details about Netflix Show

Season 3 will feature a multitude of games, albeit with heightened stakes and a more personal touch. Fans are awaiting the clash between Front Man and Gi-Hun for probably one last time. Even though it was officially announced that Squid Game will be coming to an end. But with Netflix, one can never rule out the possibility of yet another season.

It all depends on whether Gi-Hun will be able to stop the games forever, and if he manages to do so at all, how convincingly the makers pull it off will decide whether Squid Game will be renewed for another season or not.

Gumball Machine, Red Light, Green Light, Jump Rope, and Lights Out are some of the games that fans can expect in this intriguing thriller, which will have a total of six episodes.

Now, coming to the big question—at what time wil squid game season 3 be available for fans to binge-watch? Netflix has announced that they will release the show at 3 am Eastern Time on 27th June, which means that Squid Game will be out by 12:30 PM IST on 28th June (for Squid Game fans in India).