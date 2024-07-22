J&K HC issues notice to DM Srinagar on temple trust property

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) J&K High Court on Monday issued notice to District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar to file a personal affidavit on action taken by him on a representation regarding encroachment of temple trust property in the heart of Srinagar city.

Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul of J&K and Ladakh High Court on Monday issued a notice returnable within four weeks to DM Srinagar asking him to file a reply and a personal affidavit on the action taken on the representation about the encroachment of temple trust property in Srinagar city.

The petitioner, Omkar Nath Bhat has submitted that the property of Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Asthapam trust, Bhairav Mandir Marg Maisuma, Srinagar has been encroached upon by unauthorised persons.

The petitioner submitted that he had approached the DM Srinagar for the preservation and protection of the temple property under the J&K Migrant Immovable (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sale) Act 1997.

The petitioner said that he had approached the district magistrate on 12-07-2001, 05-03-2013 and 01-01-2024 and he had not been advised about any action taken on his representation.

The petitioner also placed the copies of representations filed by him to the district magistrate before the court.

J&K High Court had recently ordered district magistrates of Ganderbal and Anantnag districts to take over the management and protection of Kashmir migrant temple properties in their districts of responsibility.

