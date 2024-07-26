J&K govt approves transfer of 3188 Kanals for Industrial Estates

Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) on Friday approved proposals for the transfer of different categories of land for the development of Industrial Estates in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that a total of 3188 kanals and 8 marlas of land have been transferred to Industries and Commerce Department for the said purpose.

“The transferred land parcel includes 114 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Kupwara, 1,000 kanals of land in district Bandipora, 1,094 kanals and 16 marlas of land in district Anantnag, 375 kanals and 06 marlas of land in district Pulwama, 240 kanals of land in district Baramulla and 364 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Budgam,” the official said.

He said that the development of Industrial infrastructures has been a focus area post-2019 and has been considered the main vehicle for accelerating economic activity besides providing employment.

He said that in order to carry out activities effectively to attract investment, the main requirement is to make land available to the Industries & Commerce Department.

“The land transferred thus shall enable establishing Industrial Estates for overall development of the area and creation of various employment opportunities,” he said.

