J&K court sentences paedophile to 14 yrs & fine of Rs 1 lakh

Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in J&K’s Sopore town on Tuesday sentenced a notorious paedophile to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh.

Mir Wajahat, CJM Sopore passed a conviction order on self-styled spiritual healer, Aijaz Sheikh on Tuesday sentencing him to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 Lakh for repeatedly sexually abusing two victims over a decade.

Advocate Ayshia Zahgeer for the victims told reporters that the accused had been convicted yesterday.

The matter was reserved for arguments today on the quantum of the sentence.

The CJM Sopore sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each for two victims in this case. The sentences will run consecutively, he will be in rigorous imprisonment for 14 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for each of the victims. Rs 45,000 has been directed to be deposited as compensation and the CJM has also said that the victims are at liberty to approach appropriate forums for their compensation in their capacities.

Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh had been impersonating as a faith healer and victimised minor girls by exploiting the credulous parents. There was widespread joy and firecrack celebration in Mundji village of Sopore sub-division when the conviction of the paedophile was announced yesterday.

Kashmir has seen many imposters and fraudsters impersonating as religious leaders and cheating the gullible locals.

Recently, police took an insane person into custody and debt him to the hospital for psychiatric diseases. This insane person had constricted a replica of the holiest Muslim place of worship the Kaaba in Mecca.

He asked those who could not perform the Hajj or the Umrah to go around this replica. Police arrested five workers including a carpenter and others who had made the replica at the instance of the insane person.

Some years earlier, another so-called faith healer, Gulzar Peer asked young girls to enter his bedroom, which he called the gateway to heaven. This imposter and maniac was also arrested by police and tried for his alleged heinous crime.

