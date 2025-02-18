Row over Nepali students: Odisha govt forms high-level panel to probe allegations of ill-treatment

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Odisha Government on Tuesday constituted a high-level fact-finding committee to enquire into the allegations of ill-treatment meted out to students from Nepal by the authorities of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar.

It is pertinent here to mention that the students were on Monday forcefully evicted from the hostels of the university, following their protest over the suicide of a 20-year-old Nepali woman student on Sunday.

As per a press statement issued by the state government, appropriate legal and administrative action will be taken against the university on the basis of the findings of the fact-finding committee.

“The institution has been placed under notice, and appropriate legal and administrative action shall follow based on the findings of the High Level Fact Finding Committee constituted by the Government,” reads the statement.

It further noted that the committee comprises Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development Department and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department as Members.

“Reports of misconduct, including the use of force against students by private individuals, are being investigated. Those responsible shall be held accountable as per the law. The Government of Odisha remains committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student,” added the state government.

The Odisha government has assured to take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served swiftly and fairly.

The government also stated that immediate steps were taken for the arrest of security guards accused of assaulting the Nepali students and suspension of erring officials involved in the unfortunate incident at the KIIT.

Notably, the father of the deceased student Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B Tech (Computer Science) student of KIIT, on Tuesday demanded justice for his daughter.

Prakriti’s father Sunil Lamsal, who reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, said that he has full faith in the Government of Odisha and the police administration that they will ensure he gets justice.

Meanwhile, legislators cutting across party lines, during discussions in the Assembly on Tuesday, demanded stringent action against the college authorities and all the people involved in the incident.

Notably, Prakriti had ended her life on Sunday afternoon following harassment and blackmail by her estranged boyfriend Advik Shrivastava, a student of B.Tech (Mechanical) hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrested the accused from Bhubaneswar Airport while he was trying to flee the city on Monday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.