'Shadowbox' (Baksho Bondi): Tanushree Das' directorial shines at the Berlin International Film Festival

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Tanushree Das' Bengali drama "Shadowbox" (Baksho Bondi) recently premiered at the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The film received an overwhelming response from international audiences.

Shedding light on the film's impeccable reception in Berlin, Tanushree Das shared, “Experiencing the world premiere of our film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) at Berlinale, with its story finally coming to life on the big screen, was an incredibly special moment for us. This film has been a labor of love, shaped by the dedication and collaboration of so many creative geniuses from across the cinematic spectrum over the course of many years. To share this milestone with our entire team and witness the audience’s response firsthand was overwhelming in the best possible way.”

Adding to this, co-director Saumyananda Sahi revealed, “Berlinale holds a very special place in my heart—it was here, twenty years ago when I was 17, at the Talent Campus, that I first began to shape my voice as a filmmaker. To return now with my debut feature feels both surreal and deeply fulfilling. It’s a full-circle moment! Having our film Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) premiere at a festival as prestigious as Berlinale is both an honor and a profound milestone, and we couldn’t have imagined a more meaningful stage to introduce our film to the world.”

Furthermore, a joint statement by the producers read, “The making of Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) has been deeply meaningful for all of us. Berlinale has a staggering legacy of championing independent films and has been the home of many of our cinematic heroes. We're honoured and excited, and grateful to be here."

"Shadowbox" (Baksho Bondi) narrates the journey of Maya, a woman juggling multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and husband, a retired soldier battling PTSD. Maya's strength, love, and resilience are put to the test after her husband vanishes under mysterious circumstances.

The movie features Tillotama Shome as Maya, Chandan Bisht as Sundar, Sayan Karmakar as Debu, and Suman Saha as Constable Ripon.

