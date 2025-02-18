Bengal CM's attack on Maha Kumbh a reflection of her fear of defeat in 2026 polls: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) BJP's IT Cell Chief and the party's special observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "uncalled-for" attack on Maha Kumbh is a reflection of her imminent fear of defeat in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2026.

Earlier in the day, while delivering her address at the Assembly on the opening speech by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on February 10, the Chief Minister claimed that Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj has turned into "Mrityu Kumbh" because of the "mismanagement and pampering of VVIP culture" at that mega event.

She also accused that the event was used to earn a huge amount of money.

Reacting to Banerjee's statement, Malviya issued a statement on Tuesday where he indirectly reminded the Chief Minister that her defeat in the 2021 elections from the Nandigram Assembly constituency to the current Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was due to unity of Hindu votes against her there.

The BJP leader also claimed that the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election has unnerved Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee's uncalled-for attack on the Maha Kumbh is the first sign of her imminent defeat in 2026. She is extremely nervous after Arvind Kejriwal's complete decimation in Delhi. Last time, like Kejriwal, she lost her election from Nandigram. This time, she fears the worst," said Malviya in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari also claimed that the Chief Minister had become extremely scared following the recent enthusiasm of the people from the Hindu community over the mega event of Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj as well as the united polarisation of Hindu votes in favour of BJP during the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi.

Adhikari also issued an appeal to the saint community of the Hindu religion to vehemently protest such comments by the Chief Minister about Maha Kumbh.

