BJP appoints Amit Goyal as Jaipur city president

Jaipur, Feb 18 (IANS) BJP has appointed Amit Goyal as district president of Jaipur city on Tuesday.

With Amit Goyal’s selection, the party has now announced 40 out of 44 district presidents. The remaining four district presidents are expected to be elected soon. Around 14 candidates had filed nomination papers for the Jaipur district president post.

The election process took place at the Civil Lines community centre, where the election officer reviewed all nominations. Following the deliberations, Amit Goyal was unanimously elected to the position. After being elected, Amit Goyal expressed his gratitude to the organisation and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for their trust in him.

He stated, "My top priority is to work together with everyone at a rapid pace to strengthen the party. Our main focus will be ensuring a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming municipal elections."

By appointing a district president from the Vaishya community in Jaipur city, the BJP has strategically reinforced its core voter base. The Brahmin and Vaishya communities have been key supporters of the party in the region.

After electing a Brahmin MP Manju Sharma, the party had already decided to appoint a district president from the Vaishya community. BJP is yet to announce district presidents for Jodhpur North, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Dholpur.

The announcement for the BJP district president in Dausa, initially scheduled for Monday, has been postponed. He assured that inputs from party workers would be communicated to the state leadership before making the final announcement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.