Bhopal awaits PM Modi for Global Investors Summit, galaxy of business magnates

Bhopal, 18 Feb (IANS) In a rousing speech at the Global Investors' Summit 2014 in Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared, "The gates are wide open for a massive $100 billion investment from Japan, China, and America. The ball is now in the court of the states to seize this golden opportunity."

The state government is again gearing up for the Global Investors Summit to shed light on the government's strategies to attract investment and spur growth in Madhya Pradesh.

With only a week left for the Global Investors Summit, the anticipation is palpable for the mega event. The state capital; Bhopal, is being meticulously prepped to welcome Prime Minister Modi and a galaxy of business magnates on the February 24h and 25 at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya – an open-air Museum in Bhopal.

The Prime Minister is set to unveil a series of new policies, a senior government official told IANS.

The response to GIS 2025 is overwhelming with the state government website now closed for new registrations, an impressive 31,659 registrations have already been received across various categories. Among them, 18,736 participants have confirmed their attendance.

The summit is expected to attract delegates from 60 countries, including 10 ambassadors, 8 high commissioners, and 7 consulate generals, along with 133 top international industrialists and CEOs (chief executive officers), the official said.

The venue will also feature a dedicated village showcasing products from the "One District, One Product" (ODOP) initiative.

Several business tycoons from across the country, who have been guests of honour at previous summits, are once again being urged to attend the grand event.

The summit aims to attract foreign direct investment and will feature confirmed speakers including prominent business figures.

In a high-level meeting in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday emphasized showcasing the event's potential to provide investors with the certainty and confidence needed to drive economic growth of the state further.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.