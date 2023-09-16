J&K cop arrested while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) A local policeman was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday while accepting a bribe in the Sonamarg hill station.

ACB sources said that a traffic police constable, Muhammad Ayub was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 9,000.

“ACB sleuths raided traffic post in Sonamarg today morning and caught selection grade constable, Muhammad Ayub red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 9,000”, sources said.

