J&K budget session ends, Speaker says 1,355 questions asked and three bills passed

Jammu, April 9 (IANS) The maiden budget session of the current Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly concluded in an uproar as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House sine die on Wednesday.

The 21-day session had commenced on March 3 with the Lt. Governor’s address.

The Speaker informed the House that during the session, a total of 1,355 questions were received; 154 main questions were taken up while their 353 supplementaries were answered.

He also said that 1,738 Cut Motions were also received, and 1,731 were taken up for the discussions.

The Speaker further informed the House that three government bills were received and subsequently passed by the House.

He added that 33 Private Members' Bills were also received and listed for the business.

The Speaker said 78 Calling Attention Motions were received by the Assembly Secretariat, out of which 23 were listed for the business and 34 were disallowed.

Rather said that the 21-day budget session was the second longest in the country during 2025.

He mentioned that 109 resolutions were received during the session, out of which 85 were admitted and 14 were listed for business.

The Speaker said that more than 39 hours were utilized during the budget session.

He thanked all the Assembly Members for their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the Assembly proceedings. He also thanked the Information Department, Assembly Secretariat, the Health Department, Radio, Doordarshan, the J&K Police, the media and other stakeholders for their support during the session.

The day’s proceedings were marred by pandemonium, with both the ruling National Conference and opposition BJP shouting slogans against each other.

The BJP members brought in an adjournment motion to allow discussion on unemployment, while the NC legislators kept on pressing for a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

The speaker disallowed both, and after he failed to restore order in the House, he adjourned proceedings for three hours up to 1 p.m.

When the House assembled after 1 p.m., the Speaker announced that he was adjourning the House sine die.

