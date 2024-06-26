J&K: Army soldier injured in accidental grenade explosion

Jammu, June 26 (IANS) An army soldier was injured on Wednesday in an accidental grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Officials said that a sepoy was handling a training grenade in Diyani camp in Samba district when the grenade exploded in his hand.

He was immediately shifted from the camp and admitted to Army hospital in Samba town.

