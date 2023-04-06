J&K: 5 cops suspended in Rajouri court seizure room theft case

Jammu, April 6 (IANS) Five policemen have been suspended in Rajouri court seizure room theft case in Jammu and Kashmir while a fast track inquiry has been ordered into the incident, police said.

Items seized by the court and kept in the 'Malkhana' (Court Seizure Room), including four kg heroin, around 1.5 kg 'charas' (marijuana), psychotropic drugs and fake currency notes were reportedly stolen between the intervening night of April 3 and 4.

After placing five policemen under suspension, some suspects have also been detained for questioning in this case, sources said.

