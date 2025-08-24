‘Jism Yaa Rooh’: Surabhi Dashputra unveils her musical Ghazal gem

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) After winning hearts with "More Sajan Remastered", singer and songwriter Surabhi Dashputra has come up with another musical gem in the form of her latest single "Jism Yaa Rooh".

Released under the UK-based music label Aart Sense Records, the poignant, soul-stirring ghazal has been written and sung by Surabhi herself.

Talking about "Jism Yaa Rooh", Surabhi shared, “This ghazal is very close to my heart. It explores the eternal tug between the body and the soul — a theme I’ve always found deeply poetic. Writing and singing it was a cathartic experience."

"I hope it resonates with everyone who has felt that inner duality. There’s a certain stillness in ghazals that allows raw emotion to breathe, and I wanted to honour that with this composition," she added.

Coming to "More Sajan Remastered", the track has been composed by Arjuna Harjai and sung by Surabhi. It has managed to cross over 1 million views on YouTube.

Adding to her success streak, Surabhi has also contributed to the lyrics of "Dhul Gaye". Crooned in the melodious voice of Arijit Singh, this track has also been scored by Harjai.

Released on August 6, "Dhul Gaye" received a positive response from music lovers.

Backed by Arijit Singh’s wife, Koyel Singh, who is also the creative producer of "Dhul Gaye", the video of the song has been produced under Oriyon Music, an independent music label founded by Arijit Singh.

Made under the direction of Rick Basu, the music video of "Dhul Gaye" features Prantika Das and Sam Bhattacharya.

Coming back to "Jism Yaa Rooh", Surabhi has once again delivered a solo act, continuing a trail of independent originals such as "Naa Maanungi" and "Ren D", written and performed by her.

Up next, Surabhi has come up with a duet, "Kaarigar", which is expected to be released in the coming months.

